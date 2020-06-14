Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday committed suicide in Mumbai. Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra and a domestic help alerted the police.

With a filmography boasting of titles like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and the Chhichhore, the actor had carved a niche for himself in Hindi filmdom. But he had a lot more to do in his life.

From going to CERN to playing cricket left-handed, Sushant Singh Rajput's epic dream list shows he lived his life to the fullest.