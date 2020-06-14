Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday committed suicide in Mumbai. Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra and a domestic help alerted the police.
With a filmography boasting of titles like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and the Chhichhore, the actor had carved a niche for himself in Hindi filmdom. But he had a lot more to do in his life.
From going to CERN to playing cricket left-handed, Sushant Singh Rajput's epic dream list shows he lived his life to the fullest.
Sushant was a part of critically and commercially acclaimed film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which he played the role of the skipper himself.
Kiran More, former India cricketer who trained Sushant for his role as MS Dhoni in the film, mourned the actor's death. "It is a shocking moment for me personally, @itsSSR was someone whom I trained for the role as @msdhoni. I don't know how I or anyone who knows him will be able to recover from this shock, gone too soon my friend," wrote the former wicket-keeper.
Sushant made his big-screen debut came in the year 2013 with Kai Po Che! Before making it big into Bollywood, he was the lead in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta.
His last movie Drive was a Netflix film which released in 2019. Jacqueline Fernandez and Sapna Pabbi starred alongside Sushant in the action film.
Before Drive, the actor starred in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, a comedy-drama which was an instant hit at the box-office.