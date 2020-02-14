From Farhan Akhtar to Sara Ali Khan, B-town celebs extend Valentine's Day wishes

New Delhi: As the most romantic day of the year - Valentine's Day- is here, B-town celebrities have taken to their social media handles to extend warm wishes to their fans and fellow celebrities.

'Love Aaj Kal' actor Sara Ali Khan shared a series of pictures of herself celebrating the day. In the pictures, Khan is seen sporting a t-shirt that says, "Now Showing Valentine's Day".

"Happy Valentine's Day, Go celebrate with your Bae, Trust me do as I say, Watch #LoveAajKal it's out today," the actor wrote in caption.