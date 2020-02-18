'From extra to extraordinary': Shah Rukh Khan shares trailer of Sanjay Mishra's 'Kaamyaab'

Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next film but has been working behind the scenes as a producer. Last year, he produced Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, followed by Netflix series Bard Of Blood featuring Emraan Hashmi. Kickstarting the year with another film, SRK backed Sanjay Mishra's film 'Kaamyaab'.
The actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Koi role extra nahi hota. Artist extraordinary hona chahiye. Fir banti hai picture Kaamyaab!
The film revolves around the story of character actors and their struggles. It will also star Deepak Dobriyal and Sarika Singh. The makers thought Sanjay Mishra was the right fit since his career graph mirrors the storyline of the character. The Hardik Mehta directorial will hit the theatres on March 6.
Hardik Mehta, meanwhile, is also directing Roohi Afzana starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.
Inputs by Bollywood Hungama.
