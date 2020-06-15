From engineering student to actor: When Sushant Singh Rajput realised that he wanted to 'be a performer'

On Sunday, actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. As per the Mumbai police, the actor appears to have committed suicide, and investigations are underway.
Amid an outpouring of condolence messages over his demise, many also took to social media platforms to share their own remembrance of interactions with the actor. Among them was Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who said that Rajput's work was "sheer brilliance" and his mind even more so.
Reminiscing about the actors early days, Bachchan wrote: "He came from humble beginnings, was a part of the fourth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar, the ingenious talented choreographer of our times, rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself."
This led us to look further into Rajput's introductory steps into the entertainment industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput was an engineering student. He had ranked cleared the entrance exam for the Delhi College of Engineering with an all India rank of 7, and had taken up mechanical engineering. Rajput left his course in the early 2000s to enroll in choreographer Shiamak Davar's dance classes.
As per a Twitter post by Sohini Mitter, Rajput had performed at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne. "That’s where it all started," the post, which is an excerpt from a 2014 interview with Forbes India, quotes him as saying.
This was a pivotal moment, when Rajput realised that being a performer was exactly what he wanted to do in the coming years.
"That’s where it all started. It was such a powerful experience that I thought this is what I want to do all my life. Be a performer,"he told the publication.
Incidentally, he also performed as a background dancer in the song "Dhoom again" with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 2006 film "Dhoom 2".
Rajput later joined acting guru Barry John's classes. In the coming days, he would go on to land a role in the Ekta Kapoor-helped soap, "Pavitra Rishta" in 2009. He left the show in 2011 and two years later made his film debut with "Kai Po Che!".
The rest, as they say, is history.
