From engineering student to actor: When Sushant Singh Rajput realised that he wanted to 'be a performer'

On Sunday, actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. As per the Mumbai police, the actor appears to have committed suicide, and investigations are underway.

Amid an outpouring of condolence messages over his demise, many also took to social media platforms to share their own remembrance of interactions with the actor. Among them was Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who said that Rajput's work was "sheer brilliance" and his mind even more so.

Reminiscing about the actors early days, Bachchan wrote: "He came from humble beginnings, was a part of the fourth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar, the ingenious talented choreographer of our times, rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself."