From 'Do You Love Me?' to ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ – a look at Disha Patani’s songs with sizzling dance moves

Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, Disha Patani stole millions of hearts with her cute and bubbly avatar.

Later, she made her fans drool over envious bikini bod leaving everyone gasping for breath. She often keeps sharing breath-taking pictures on social media which continues to spike her popularity and followers.

Not just that, the chartbuster songs featuring the hottest actress went on to break internet, recording massive views. Right from ‘Slow Motion Mein’ (Bharat) to ‘Hui Main Malang’ (Malang) and to ‘Do You Love Me’ (Baaghi 3) to her latest rendition of the popular song of the 90s – ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ on Netflix, Disha has managed to make the male populace go weak in their knees over her svelte figure and sizzling dance moves.

While Disha’s crazy fans just can’t stop drooling over her, we take a look at her iconic songs that proves why she is the hottest actress in Bollywood.

Take a look:

Slow Motion Mein

Besides Salman Khan’s name, Disha Patani’s presence for one song in the movie also ensured good number of footfalls in the cinema halls. She was a total hotness in the song.

Do You Love Me?

Advertisement

The leggy lasso had made a special appearance in the song ‘Do You Love Me’ in the Tiger Shroff starrer and needless to say her bikini-clad avatar, smoky-eye make-up and her sexy moves set the screens on fire.

Hui Main Malang

Advertisement

The foot-tapping number from the multi-starrer was again a fresh breather from the carefree avatar of Disha and she looked stunning in the diamond-studded shorts.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein

Netflix’s web series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ is currently trending and is on everyone’s watch list.

Disha grooved to the song’s title track along with Shweta and Aanchal. upping the hotness quotient in a new and groovy version of the track.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sexy Disha Patani shows off her perfect curves in pink strapless bikini; sets the internet ablaze

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:58 AM IST