From Dia Mirza to Neha Dhupia - Bollywood actresses who got pregnant before marriage

Actor Dia Mirza announced that she is expecting her first child with businessman husband Vaibhav Rekhi.
The news comes just over a month after the couple tied the knot on February 15 in a private ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends.
The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture with her baby bump.
Mirza recently returned from Maldives, where she was holidaying with Rekhi and Samaira, his daughter from first wife.
The actor was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha for five years, before separating in 2019.
While Dia did headline for embracing motherhood even before tying the knot, here are other Bollywood actresses who also got pregnant before marriage.
Neha Dhupia
Actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in hush hush ceremony in May 2018. Months later in August, the former took to Instagram and made the announcement “Ha! Turns out this rumor is true.. #3ofus." The couple welcomed a baby girl Mehr in November 2018.
Neena Gupta
When Neena Gupta starred in 2018 film Badhaai Ho, where she played the role of a woman who gets pregnant at the age of 50, many people applauded her for being a rebel. However, she has been one for a long time. Neena was one of the few women who chose to have daughter Masaba Gupta out of wedlock with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, and did it with utmost integrity and pride.
Sridevi
Late actor Sridevi was one of the few actors who publicly admitted that she got pregnant before marriage. She was in an extra-marital affair with producer Boney Kapoor. The two got married after Boney got a divorce from his first wife Mona. As per the reports, Sridevi was seven months pregnant at the time of their wedding.
Mahima Chaudhry
Her marriage announcement was as sudden as her pregnancy. Mahima Chaudhry got married to beau Bobby Mukherjee in 2006. However, her pregnancy was much obvious as she gave birth to her daughter just a few months later.
Sarika
Veteran actress Sarika too had an affair with Kamal Hassan while he was still married to his first wife. They had their first daughter, Shruti Hassan, while they were in a live-in relationship, and second child, Akshara, after they tied the knot.
Konkona Sen
Konkona was dating actor Ranvir Shorey for quite some time before the two tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2010. The welcomed their first child, a son, in March 2011. They got divorced in 2020.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)