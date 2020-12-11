From Deepika to Sara - 8 Bollywood celebs who faced the wrath of Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020

The Narcotics Control Bureau has been conducting its probe into various drug angles linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14 this year.
The NCB started its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared some social media chats retrieved from his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.
The central agency had earlier arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some staff members of Rajput and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. The siblings are currently out on bail.
Besides Rhea, here’s a list of seven celebs who were summoned/arrested by the NCB while probing Sushant’s death.
1. Mahesh Bhatt
Bhatt was summoned by the Mumbai Police, who recorded the statement of filmmaker as a part of their investigation.
Sushant's demise sparked off discussions around several things including nepotism to the ruthless favouritism that Bollywood power camps allegedly engage in.
The gist of Bhatt's statement was never revealed in the media.
2. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan was rumoured to have dated Sushant for a brief period. The actor’s friends accused her of breaking up with him. Sara reportedly denied doing drugs and said, "I never did drugs. Sushant Singh Rajput habitually did drugs."
3. Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul was summoned by the NCB after her named cropped up in the case. While the actress cooperated with the agency, she filed a petition in the Delhi HC against the defaming campaign run by television news channels.
In her petition Rakul claimed that “she does not take drugs at all, and has, to the best of her recollection, has only met Sara Ali Khan twice (once at IIFA Awards and once while working out in a gym).”
4. Deepika Padukone
The alleged chat of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone with her then manager Karishma Prakash in October 2017 was the main reason behind the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to summon her.
In the alleged chat, Deepika enquires with Karishma "K... maal you have?"
To which, Karishma responds saying, "I have but at home... I am in Bandra."
Karishma also sends another message saying, "I can ask Amit if you want."
To which, Deepika replies, "Yes!!! Plleeeseeeeee."
Karishma then again responds to Deepika's message, saying, "Amit has he is carrying it."
Deepika then again allegedly enquires, "Hash na. Not weed."
Karishma then allegedly responds to Deepika saying, "Yes hash."
5. Shraddha Kapoor
The agency got suspicious after it came to the fore in one of the alleged chats of Jaya Saha, the talent manager of Sushant, who was discussing drugs with Chakraborty.
Meanwhile, another alleged chat was believed to be between Shraddha and Saha.
In the chat, Saha and Shraddha can be seen discussing CBD oil.
Saha in here chat to Shraddha says, "Call me once you are down. Will come down and get you :)"
She then again sends another message to Shraddha saying, "Hello I am sending CBD oil with Jinal today :)."
To which, Shraddha replied, "Hey! Thank you."
6. Bharti Singh
Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya were arrested by the NCB on alleged charges of possession of a small quantity of marijuana and consumption of drugs. A Mumbai Court granted bail of Rs 15,000 to each.
7. Arjun Rampal
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's troubles mounted as the NCB grilled him for nearly 7 hours even as his Australian friend Paul Bartel was arrested in a drug-related case investigation.
Bartel was reportedly in regular contact with Agisialos Demetriades, an alleged drug peddler, arrested by NCB in Oct., and the brother of Gabriella Demetriades, the live-in partner of Rampal.