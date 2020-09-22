From Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: Why are B-town celebs being summoned by NCB?

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned several B-town celebs during its investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Some WhatsApp chats of the persons who were questioned earlier by the NCB suggested discussion about drugs, which led to the names of certain Bollywood bigwigs.
From Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor, here’s a list of celebs being summoned by the NCB, and their connection to Sushant’s death.
Deepika Padukone
Actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar were summoned on Tuesday.
The chats accessed naming Deepika are from October 2017 in which the sender ‘Deepika Padukone’ is asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home.
The agency believes ‘K’ to be Krishna Prakash. The chats further discuss how the contraband can be delivered and Deepika is asking for “hash” and “not weed”.
The authenticity of the chats is being investigated by the agency.
Sushant and Deepika worked together in the 2017 film ‘Raabta’.
Sara Ali Khan
According to a report by IANS the NCB will be sending summons to Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 film ‘Kedarnath’ alongside Sushant.
It was during this film that Sara and Sushant were rumoured to be dating.
However, there was trouble in paradise after the Pataudi princess expressed her fondness for actor Kartik Aaryan.
Sara admitted that she wanted to date Kartik Aaryan on Koffee with Karan season 6.
Soon after this, Sushant unfollowed Sara on Instagram in March 2019.
A leading entertainment portal revealed Sushant refused to work with Sara again.
Rakul Preet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty reportedly named Rakul Preet Singh in a confession to the NCB over alleged drug use.
Singh had moved the Delhi High Court last week seeking to stop media reports from connecting her with the case. She told the court that Rhea had already retracted her alleged statement on September 10.
Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasar Bharti, the Press Council of India and the News Broadcasters Association seeking their stand on the actor's petition.
The court also asked all the four respondents to treat her plea as a representation and take a decision on it expeditiously before the next date of hearing on October 15.
Singh is a popular actress in the south film industry, who made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli (2009). In 2011 she participated in the Femina Miss India pageant.
She stepped into Bollywood in 2014 with the film 'Aiyaary'. However, she became a known face after being featured in the films 'De De Pyaar De' and 'Marjaavaan'.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha worked with Sushant in the 2019 film ‘Chhichhore’. According to reports, she will also be issued a summon notice by the NCB.
An NCB source told IANS that the drug law enforcement agency got the lead on these actors after it was found that they went on an island near Pune multiple times for parties.
Simone Khambatta
Simone Khambatta is a fashion designer and social media personality, who is best known for her YouTube channel Mama Says.
The channel has 4.27 subscribers and revolves around lessons in motherhood, parenting advice from experts, information on caring for new-borns and toddlers, health, lifestyle, nutrition etc.
She is reportedly a close friend of actor Ranveer Singh, actor and husband of Deepika Padukone.
Khambatta was born and raised in Dubai. She married her high school sweetheart Karan Panthaky. The couple are parents to daughter Serena and son Zephyr.
Ever since her name headlined for the alleged drug use, Simone made her Instagram accounts with over 40K followers private.
The ‘drug party’ video
As per an article by DNA, the NCB will also be investigating an old video from Karan Johar’s party, held in October 2019, which was attended by Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Mira Rajput, and Shakun Batra among others.
The video invited rumours across social media, that the stars were high on drugs.
The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor's death.
Rajput (34) was found hanging at his home in Bandra area here on June 14.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)