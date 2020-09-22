From Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: Why are B-town celebs being summoned by NCB?

Actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar were summoned on Tuesday.

The chats accessed naming Deepika are from October 2017 in which the sender ‘Deepika Padukone’ is asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home.

The agency believes ‘K’ to be Krishna Prakash. The chats further discuss how the contraband can be delivered and Deepika is asking for “hash” and “not weed”.

The authenticity of the chats is being investigated by the agency.

Sushant and Deepika worked together in the 2017 film ‘Raabta’.