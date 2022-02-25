From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor, celebs attend Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s wedding party

Film producer and co-founder of Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani, threw an intimate wedding bash for newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at his Mumbai residence.

The intimate party which saw many wearing all-black was attended by B-town celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and Gauri Khan to name a few.

Kareena wore a stylish black dress with a huge bow at the side. Malaika opted for a dress outfit that had transparent detailing.

Deepika arrived for the celebration wearing a black bodycon dress.

Speaking of the new bride and groom, they made a captivating entry at the bash holding each other's hands. Shibani was dressed for the occasion in a blue gown while Farhan joined her in casuals.

Check out the pictures below.

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Farhan and Shibani exchanged vows on February 19 in the presence of close family and friends at a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station close to Mumbai, after more than four years of dating.

The 48-year-old filmmaker-actor expressed gratitude to well wishers as they sought blessings for starting a "new journey" in their lives.

"A few days ago, Shibani and I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day.

"The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you," Farhan wrote.

Shibani, meanwhile, has changed her display name on her Instagram account, which now reads Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar. Her bio reads 'Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer and Mrs Akhtar'.

Son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They got divorced after 16 years of marriage and share two daughters- Shakya and Akira.

On the work front, Farhan will return to direction with a road trip movie titled "Jee Le Zaraa", starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt together. Shibani will next be seen in the Malayalam and Telugu remakes of the hit 2013 Hindi comedy "Queen".

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:23 AM IST