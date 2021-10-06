From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, take cues from Bollywood divas on how to rock Navratri's 9 colours

Navratri is the official beginning of festivities in India. It is a nine-day long festival celebrated to honour the nine forms of Goddess Durga and her mighty valour. The auspicious festival typically falls twice a year- the Sharada Navaratri near autumn equinox (September-October) and the Vasanta Navaratri near spring equinox (March-April).
This year's Sharada Navaratri will be celebrated from October 7 to October 15. Celebrations include worshipping nine Goddesses in nine days, stage/ pandal decorations, chanting of the scriptures of Hinduism and more. The festival also starts the preparation for the major Indian festival Diwali, the festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami (Dussehra).
Preparations are in full swing ahead of the Navratri festival. Although the festivals have seen a washout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, situation has improved gradually. The government restrictions may have dampen your festive mood, but nothing should stop you from keeping your best fashion foot forward.
Each of the nine days is a resemblance of victory and is associated with a color. This Navratri, channel your inner 'Desi Girl' with these outfit ideas by Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and others.
Day 1 - Yellow
The colour resembles cheerfulness.
Day 2 - Green
It resembles nourishment, growth and nature.
Day 3 - Grey
Grey symbolizes destruction of evil.
Day 4 - Orange
It reflects brightness, knowledge and tranquility.
Day 5 - White
It showcases peace, serenity and purity
Day 6 - Red -
It symbolizes passion and anger.
Day 7- Royal Blue
It gives the sense of divine energy
Day 8-14th October Pink - Personifies compassion and purity
Day 9 - Purple-
The colour reflects goal or energy
