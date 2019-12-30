Bollywood

Updated on

From crêpes to spaghetti: Kareena and Karisma ditch their diet for a scrumptious holiday dinner

By FPJ Web Desk

From enjoying a glass of wine to gorging on some crepes and spaghetti, Karisma made sure her fans drool over the reel of gastronomy

From crêpes to spaghetti: Kareena and Karisma ditch their diet for a scrumptious holiday dinner
From crêpes to spaghetti: Kareena and Karisma ditch their diet for a scrumptious holiday dinner

With the New Year just around the corner, celebrity sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are currently holidaying in the picturesque valleys of Switzerland.

Karisma took to her Instagram to share a picture from her dinner date with Bebo. Clad in a striped purple top, Lolo gave holiday vibes, while Kareena went all glam in a black outfit with some extra bling in her accessories.

View this post on Instagram

Sisters ð #cozydinners #family #holidayseason #onlylove

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma also shared some food action in her Instagram stories. From enjoying a glass of wine to gorging on some crepes and spaghetti, the actress made sure her fans drool over the reel of gastronomy.

From crêpes to spaghetti: Kareena and Karisma ditch their diet for a scrumptious holiday dinner
From crêpes to spaghetti: Kareena and Karisma ditch their diet for a scrumptious holiday dinner
From crêpes to spaghetti: Kareena and Karisma ditch their diet for a scrumptious holiday dinner
From crêpes to spaghetti: Kareena and Karisma ditch their diet for a scrumptious holiday dinner

Earlier, Lolo gave a glimpse of her chilly time in the snowy mountains of Gstaad alongside Saif amd Taimur as well. Check out the pictures below.

In another picture, the sibling duo was seen posing with actor Varun Dhawan, who was also on a vacation with girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

View this post on Instagram

See who we met ! â·ð @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Meanwhile on work front, Kareena is basking in the success of her multi-starrer film Good Newwz, which also features Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Furthermore she will be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Bebo will also star opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, and has also bagged a role in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Takht.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in