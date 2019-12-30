From crêpes to spaghetti: Kareena and Karisma ditch their diet for a scrumptious holiday dinner

With the New Year just around the corner, celebrity sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are currently holidaying in the picturesque valleys of Switzerland.

Karisma took to her Instagram to share a picture from her dinner date with Bebo. Clad in a striped purple top, Lolo gave holiday vibes, while Kareena went all glam in a black outfit with some extra bling in her accessories.