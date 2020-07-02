From contemplating suicide to renting chawl with 5 friends: Manoj Bajpayee shares his journey as an 'outsider'

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajypayee, who has contributed some stellar performances with his films, recently opened up about his struggling days and revealed that he had contemplated suicide, after getting rejected by National School of Drama (NSD) thrice. The 'Mrs. Serial Killer' actor also recalled the days when he had rented a chawl with 5 friends and couldn't even afford a vada pav.

Manoj Bajpayee told the digital catalog, Humans of Bombay, "I was an outsider, trying to fit in. So, I taught myself English & Hindi–Bhojpuri was a big part of how I spoke. I then applied to NSD, but was rejected thrice. I was close to committing suicide, so my friends would sleep next to me & not leave me alone. They kept me going until I was accepted."

Speaking about the constant rejections he faced in the initial days of his Bollywood career, Manoj added, "Initially, it was tough–I rented a chawl with 5 friends & looked for work, but got no roles. Once, an AD tore my photo & I’ve lost 3 projects in a day. I was even told to ‘get out’ after my 1st shot. I didn’t fit the ideal ‘hero’ face–so they thought I’d never make it to the big screen. All the while, I struggled to make rent & at times even a vada pav was costly."