From Choli Ke Peeche to Ek Do Teen: 12 songs choreographed by Saroj Khan that left a lasting impression

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning. She was 72 years old.

Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra after she complained of breathing difficulties on June 20. Her nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI, “She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital."

Khan's funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad. "We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days," her daughter Sukaina told PTI.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan has choreographed more than 2,000 songs. Her best work was with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit.

The choreographer began her career as a child artist at the age of three and later started working as a background dancer.

Born as Nirmala, she later converted to Islam, learnt dance while working under film choreographer B Sohanlal. The two got married when she was 13 and he was 41. It was Sohanlal's second marriage.

She got her first break as an independent choreographer with "Geeta Mera Naam" in 1974 but it was in 1987 with Sridevi's "Hawa Hawai" from "Mr India" when she received recognition and acclaim. Saroj Khan was thrice awarded the National Award.

"Ek Do Teen" in "Tezaab", "Tamma Tamma Loge" in "Thanedar", "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga" in "Beta" and "Dola Re Dola" in "Devdas" are some of her best works. She last choreographed for "Tabaah Hogaye" featuring Madhuri in 2019's Kalank.

