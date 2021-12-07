From chole bhature to butter chicken - what's on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding menu

The wedding rituals of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who will tie the nuptial knot on Thursday (December 9) at Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, begins today (Tuesday).

The couple along with family and friends reached the wedding destination on Monday night where they were welcomed with grand fireworks. They were offered garlands, and 'tilak' was applied to their foreheads.

According to a reports, Kat and Vicky’s wedding menu is going to be a scrumptious affair, laden with Indian as well as exotic delicacies.

Apparently, a truckload of fresh produce has been brought in from Karnataka. Apart from several dishes on the menu, the Punjabi platter will comprise of mandatory dishes like chole bhature and butter chicken.

Meanwhile, the sangeet ceremony will start from Tuesday night.

Earlier, since Monday afternoon the Jaipur airport was buzzing with activity as Katrina's siblings and friends arrived one after the other.

On Monday night, a dozen guests came along with Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, who were given a rousing welcome at the Barwara Fort. Three luxury vehicles were arranged to pick up the family of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to the Barwara Fort.

Vicky and Katrina will stay at the Barwara Fort till December 12. After marriage, both are likely to visit the temple of Chauth Mata.

As per the sources, the couple will have a 'sangeet' ceremony on Tuesday night which will be followed by 'Haldi' ceremony on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Thereafter, on December 9 will come the D Day when functions like 'Sehrabandi' are scheduled. The couple will take 'phere' at 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon and then there will be dinner and poolside party at night.

The couple will tie the knot in the 'Rajwada' style.

This marriage ceremony has been kept strictly private.

