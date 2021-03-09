From 'Bombay Begums' to 'Murder Among the Mormons', six web series you should binge-watch this week!

Tis the time to binge on some delectable OTT offerings replete with histrionics, emotions, comedy and drama. This time ‘round, there has been a wonderful plethora of thought-provoking content with some excellent performances, taut scripts and focussed direction. Let’s get ready to go on a rollercoaster OTT ride filled with love, thrilling suspense and laughter.
Title: Murder Among the Mormons
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
It’s an edge-of-the-seat racy thriller that holds your attention till the end. The plot revolves around a series of pipe bombs that rock Salt Lake City in 1985. They not only kill two people but severely injure another, jolting the epicentre of the LDS Church. The murders send further shockwaves through the community when a trove of early Mormon letters and diaries are found destroyed in the vehicle of the third victim, Mark Hofmann, a renowned collector of rare documents, including the infamous White Salamander Letter - an artifact whose contents threatened to shake the very foundations of Mormonism. As Hofmann fights for his life, investigators race to uncover the truth.
Title: Coming 2 America
Platform: Amazon Prime
Language: English
When there’s Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in the cast, you know it’s going to be a laugh-a-thon all the way. Coming 2 America is a rib-tickling sequel directed by Craig Brewer, which revolves around an African monarch Akeem, who learns about his long-lost son in the United States. He must return to America to meet an unexpected and rightful heir, and build a relationship with his son, who is now a grown-up. It’s quirky, absolutely nutty and great fun, especially Eddie Murphy’s one-liners. …Guaranteed to chase away all your blues.
Title: Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Platform: Netflix
Language: Spanish with English subtitles
This docuseries examines Spain's historic 2001 lawsuit, in which city councillor Nevenka Fernández accused Mayor Ismael Álvarez of sexual harassment. In this series, Nevenka breaks her silence for the first time to tell her side of the story of how she fought sexual assault, not only from her aggressor, but also a male-dominated society with its bias and chauvinism.
Title: Bombay Begums
Platform: Netflix
Language: Hindi
Created by Lipstick Under My Burkha fame, the acclaimed Alankrita Shrivastava, this series indeed packs a punch. The story is based on the character of Rani (played by Pooja Bhatt, who makes a strong comeback), and how her life becomes intertwined with four other women—Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, and Aadhya Anand. It’s a story of five women who join forces to fight bias, prejudice, and all odds. Bold, unconventional, this series about five women, five different worlds, five different perspectives’ hits hard pre-conceived notions on how women should ‘behave’ in society. This is definitely a must-see!
Title: The Married Woman
Platform: Zee5
Language: Hindi
Trust Ekta Kapoor to come out with a thought-provoking story, which revolves around two women trapped in their respective relationships and how they break the shackles and find their own individuality and love. This show tackles ‘same sex’ love and many important gender issues. Based on the author Manju Kapur’s novel, this film may be a shocker for many, but it tackles important questions on individuality and personal choice. Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra’s performances are indeed top-notch, and the show is excellent.
Title: Chakravyuh – An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller
Platform: (MX Player)
Language: Hindi
It’s a thrilling cat ‘n’ mouse chase between the eccentric Inspector Virkar and a faceless blackmailer. For all you Inspector Virkar fans, the wait is over… Prateik Babbar as Inspector Virkar essays his character with elan in an eight episodic series that promises to thrill. In a constant chase against time, this series is a mystery buff’s delight. Slick, well-scripted, this suspense thriller grabs one’s attention till the end.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)