From Big B to SRK: Bollywood stars overjoyed at India's 'historic' win against Australia in Test series

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others have expressed joy over India's remarkable win at The Gabba on Tuesday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian team won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the series by 2-1.

Lauding the Indian cricket team, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!"