From Bhumi Pednekar to Kangana Ranaut, B-Town celebs extend Navratri, Gudi Padwa 2021 wishes

Today marks the arrival of the traditional New Year for Maharashtrians – Gudi Padwa. The day also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri which is celebrated for nine days.
On the auspicious occasion, several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans for all the festivals celebrated today. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "To all that send me their greetings here and on mail and sms and FB .. by gratitude and my earnest wishes to you also .. It shall be impossible to personally respond to all, so do forgive me .. but take this missive as my gracious gratitude and love on this special DAY."
While wishing fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Navratri, actor Kangana Ranaut suggested that one should worship their mother and seek her blessings on the occasion of Navratri.
Kangana shared a photograph of herself praying to a Goddess and wrote, "Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me, Navratris if you don't know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings."
Decked in traditional avatar to mark the occasion of Gudi Padwa, actress Kajol took to social media and extended greetings. She wrote in Marathi, "Let's start the new year with new ideas, best wishes for Gudipadva."
Actor Ajay Devgn wished his fans along with a new poster of his upcoming film RRR. "My best wishes to all who are celebrating Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi and Ughadi," he tweeted.
Actor Akshay Kumar, who recently recovered from Covid-19, tweeted, "My best wishes to every one for "Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078" Happy Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all."
Bhumi Pednekar too shared an all-smiles selfie dressed in a saree and sent Padwa greetings.
Sharing a message in Marathi, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar sent out good wishes on the festival of Gudi Padwa. Her tweet translates to, "Happy Marathi New Year and Gudi Padva to all. Have a healthy year ... #Gudipadwa2021 #gudipadwa2021."
Celebrated in the first month of Chaitra, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa.
The auspicious festival derives its name from two words -- 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon. The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season. It is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Ugadi in Kannada or Naba Barsha in West Bengal.
