From ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ to ‘KGF Chapter 2’: Films affected after Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

SHAMSHERA

Portions of this film featuring Sanjay Dutt are still waiting to be shot. However, as per reports, doctors have advised the 61-year-old complete bed rest after he was discharged from hospital last weekend, hence he can't resume shooting right now. Seems, the makers of the film will now have to wait till the actor's health improves. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the Yash Raj Films-produced period drama also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

BHUJ: THE PRIDE OF INDIA

Scheduled to release on OTT, just like "Sadak 2", the period drama has Dutt playing a pivotal role and co-stars Ajay Devgn. Set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India" narrates the story of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik and 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a crucial role in helping India win the war. A little bit of the shoot is reportedly left, which is expected to wrap up soon. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar.

K.G.F: CHAPTER 2

Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster "K.G.F: Chapter 1", starring Kannada star Yash. The film was initially expected to release in October this year but it has been delayed owing to the pandemic and lockdown. A little portion of the shoot and dubbing is yet to be done with Dutt, as per reports. Although the sequel will be made originally in Kannada, it is expected to be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayam, just like the first part. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the period drama also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag and others.

PRITHVIRAJ

The YRF production features Akshay Kumar in the title role. Miss World 2017 and Bollywood debutante Manushi Chhillar plays Samyogita, and the films is based on the historical romance between Prithviraj and Samyogita. As per reports, shoot is yet to be completed for the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial.

TORBAAZ

Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing an army officer in this upcoming film slated for an OTT release. The Girish Malik directorial also stars Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev.

Dutt's treatment has already started in Mumbai. The 61-year-old actor along with his sister Priya Dutt was spotted at Lilavati Hospital on Saturday and Sunday. The siblings were clicked by the paparazzi while entering and leaving the hospital.