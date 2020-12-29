From 'Bell Bottom' to 'Maidaan': Movies to watch out for in 2021

Bollywood has seen its bleakest year ever, with releases postponed indefinitely and productions left high and dry. But, much like a hero surviving every obstacle in reel life, a number of big names are positively looking ahead and planning releases for 2021.
Promising to bring a ray of hope with normalcy restored, the coming year has a lot riding on its shoulders as big-ticket films get set to premiere in theatres. Box office stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, have mega-releases planned on prominent dates. Here's a look at all you need to know to mark your 2021 calendar and make it through 2020.
Bell Bottom
Easily the most awaited film since we laid eyes on Akshay Kumar's classy first look in November last year, 'Bell Bottom' is set to release on April 2, 2021. An espionage thriller set in the 1980s, the film is currently on floors in Scotland under the illustrious Pooja Entertainment banner in association with Emmay Entertainment. Apart from Akshay Kumar playing a spy, 'Bell Bottom' also stars 'War'-actor Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, along with Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles.
The Song of Scorpions
‘The Song Of Scorpions’, the last film of late actor Irrfan Khan, will release on the big screen in early 2021. Directed by Anup Singh, the drama revolves around an independent young tribal woman, who tries to overcome a brutal betrayal so as to find her voice. Irrfan, who died in April this year, will be seen in the role of a camel trader. Also featuring Waheeda Rehman and Iranian star Golshifteh Farahani, the film had its world premiere at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in 2017.
Maidaan
Previously set to release in December 2020, Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' is set to hit theatres on August 13, 2021, in the highly sought-after independence week. Touted to bring to life an untold story that will make every Indian proud, the film is a biographical sports drama directed by Amit Sharma. Inspired by the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the Indian national football team coach and manager, 'Maidaan' will portray the golden phase of the country's football career. Along with Devgn in the lead, the film will feature Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh.
Satyameva Jayate 2
The John Abraham-starrer ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ will release on May 12, 2021 on the occasion of Eid. While the first film, which had released in 2018, dealing with corruption, the sequel goes deeper exploring corruption across the worlds of police, politicians, industrialists, and the common man.
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai
An action-thriller eagerly awaited by the masses, the Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is expected to have a Diwali release. Reuniting with his 'Bharat' co-star Disha Patani for this one, the movie was scheduled to hit theatres in May 2020. With shooting stalled over the past few months, the last leg of filming is being completed currently to be ready in time for a theatrical launch. 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is directed by Prabhu Deva and is the third collaboration between Khan and the director, after superhits like 'Wanted' and 'Dabangg 3'. The film also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles.
Atrangi Re
Aanand L. Rai's ‘Atrangi Re’ is billed as a cross-cultural love story. Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan plays a girl from Bihar, and she has romantic tracks with Akshay Kumar as well as Dhanush in the film. Sara and Dhanush earlier finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi before lockdown. Written by Himanshu Sharma, ‘Atrangi Re’ is slated to open in 2021.
Laal Singh Chaddha
A Christmas treat, despite being delayed, remains just as highly anticipated. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's intriguing 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been slated for December 2021 to bring to India the heart-warming tale of the 1994 Hollywood title 'Forrest Gump'. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of the original which featured Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.
Rakshabandhan
Another power-packed punch to look out for from superstar Akshay Kumar is 'Rakshabandhan', set to hit theatres in November next year. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film fittingly celebrates the warmth and love of a brother-sister bond. Admittedly one of the "quickest films he has signed", Kumar has an emotional connect to the project due to his sister Alka Bhatia presenting and producing the film.