From 'Balidan' to 'Char Adhyay', films based on Rabindranath Tagore's works

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated every year on May 7. Tagore was an Indian polymath. He was The Jack of all trades,one might even call him The Master. He was a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer and painter.

He reshaped Bengali literature and music as well as Indian art with Contextual Modernism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Tagore is the Author of the "profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse" of Gitanjali.

In 1913, he became the first non-European as well as the first lyricist to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. Tagore's poetic songs were viewed as spiritual and mercurial. He is sometimes referred to as "The Bard of Bengal" which means "The Storyteller of Bengal."

Here are some films which are based on Rabindranath Tagore's works:

1. Ardhangini Ek Ardhsatya

Ardhangini Ek Ardhsatya is a Hindi film directed by Reema Mukherjee. The film is based on Rabindranath Tagore's classic 1916 novel The Home and the World. It is set against the backdrop of the freedom movement.

2. Atithi

This is a Bengali film directed by Tapan Sinha. It is based on a short story by Tagore. It is about a teenage boy who prefers the life of a wanderer to the confines of domestic life.

3. Balidan

Balidan, also known by the name Sacrifice, is an Indian silent film directed by Naval Gandhi. It is based on a play by Rabindranath Tagore. It was a social-reformist costume drama film and was set in the fictional kingdom of Tippera and involved clashes between a progressive-minded King and a tradition-bound priest.

4. Bioscopewala

This is a Hindi drama film directed by Deb Medhekar. The film is an adaptation of Tagore's short story-Kabuliwala. Bioscopewala has taken forward the timeline of Kabuliwala, from the 19th century to somewhere in the 1980s during the Taliban regime and changed the profession of Rehmat, the central character, from a dry fruit seller to a man who goes around showing films to children through his bioscope.

5. Bou Thakuranir Haat

This is a Bengali drama film directed by Naresh Mitra. It is based on Tagore's novel of the same name. The film is based on the real-life story of Jessore Raj Pratapaditya. Pratapaditya is described as an antagonist more than a protagonist in this film.

6. Char Adhyay

Char Adhyay is a Hindi drama film directed by Kumar Shahani. It is based on Tagore's last novel of the same name. The film is set in the late Bengali Renaissance of the 1930s and 1940s, it involves a group of young intellectuals and revolutionaries involved with the Indian independence movement. It deals with the impact of political issues on personal lives and questions blind nationalism and blind adherence to a leader and delves into the ugly face of idealism.