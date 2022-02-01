From 'Badhaai Do' to 'Gehraiyaan': Upcoming Bollywood movies to watch in February 2022

The year 2022 has started on a rough start for the film industry. Many movies were postponed from their decided release date. But as the cases are on a decrease, many movies are to release in the month of February.

Many interesting dramas and movies are awaiting release in theatres and on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.

Here are the list of movies releasing in February 2022.

1) Shabaash Mithu

Being the biopic of legendary women cricketer Mithali Raj, who has a career span of almost 2 decades and is still continuing as Indian women's ODI and Test captain, the movie showcases a few glimpses of her life story including her struggling days. She changed the game and opinion of people of the women's cricket.

Release Date : 4th February, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu

Director: Rahul Dholakia

2) Looop Lapeta

'Loop Lapeta' movie is the official remake of 1998 German film 'Run Lola Run'. It was written and directed by Tom Tykwer. When Savi's boyfriend loses a mobster's cash, she races against the clock to save the day, if only she can break out of a curious cycle of dead ends.

Release Date : 4th February, 2022

Release Platform: Netflix

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin

Director: Aakash Bhatia

3) Badhaai Do

Shardul is the only male-child born after a long line of female offspring in his family. When Suman Singh, a school PT teacher, comes to him to file a harassment complaint, Shardul's life takes a different turn altogether. This boy-meet-girl situation turns into an opportunity for both to ease out the shared societal and family pressure of marriage and they both decide to enter a marriage of convenience. Wedding bells ring for them, but there's more than just what meets the eyes: a lie, both are hiding from their respective families.

Release Date: 11th February, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar

Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

4) Gehraiyaan

'Gehraiyaan' touches upon relationships in their various forms, navigating through complex modern relations, adulting, letting go, and taking control of one's life.

Release Date: 11th February, 2022

Release Platform: Amazon Prime

Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa

Director: Shakun Batra

5) Gangubai Kathiawadi

This biopic is about Gangubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. Going with the plot, Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into powerful woman who had connections with the underworld too.

Release Date: 25th February, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

6) Jayeshbhai Jordaar

A timid man must musters courage to fight the social structure of his hometown to save the life of his unborn daughter. Will he rise to the occasion or fall by the wayside?

Release Date: 25 Feb 2022

Release Platform: Theatre

Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey

Director: Divyang Thakkar

7) Mere Desh Ki Dharti

'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' is a humorous yet inspirational take on the lives and journey of young engineers Ajay and his friend Sameer from being abject urban failures to icons of rural India.

Release Date: 11th February, 2022

Release Platform: Theatre

Star Cast: Divyendu Sharma, Anupriya Goenka, Anant Vidhaat

Director: Faraz Haider

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:38 PM IST