From Baaghi to Housefull: Franchise fever runs high

It is franchise season in Bollywood. An already apparently short on creativity industry, is relying on spinoffs to find favour at the box office. Explaining this trend, trade expert Taran Adarsh says, “Some franchises like Baaghi, Golmaal, Housefull are critic-proof. Even if the critics panned these films, they have done exceptional business at box office because of their mass appeal. What really matters is content.

If the film’s content is liked by the audience then, with all due respect to critics but criticism does not make any difference in such cases. Content is a king these days.

These films have been liked by audiences which is the reason why it has prompted makers to turn them into franchises. Of course, some of the franchises like Race 3 could not do well as per the expectations because once again the content could not impress the audience.