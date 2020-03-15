From Baaghi to Housefull: Franchise fever runs high

It is franchise season in Bollywood. An already apparently short on creativity industry, is relying on spinoffs to find favour at the box office. Explaining this trend, trade expert Taran Adarsh says, “Some franchises like Baaghi, Golmaal, Housefull are critic-proof. Even if the critics panned these films, they have done exceptional business at box office because of their mass appeal. What really matters is content.
If the film’s content is liked by the audience then, with all due respect to critics but criticism does not make any difference in such cases. Content is a king these days.
These films have been liked by audiences which is the reason why it has prompted makers to turn them into franchises. Of course, some of the franchises like Race 3 could not do well as per the expectations because once again the content could not impress the audience.
However, films like Dhoom 3, which got mixed reviews, still went onto to become a huge hit. So finally it is not about how big a star or budget you have for the film, it only depends on the kind of script you present to them.”
The first franchise of this year was Street Dancer 3D, although the makers had changed the name of the film it was supposed to be the third instalment in Remo D’ Souza’s dance film franchise ABCD. The previous two parts did decent business; however the latest film did not collect money.
Recently, Imtiaz Ali’s second film in the Love Aaj Kal franchise starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan got mixed reviews and did less than average business at the box office. Now Tiger Shroff’s third film in the Baaghi franchise has released, which stars Shraddha Kapoor.
Apart from this Karan Johar has for the first time ventured into the horror genre with Bhoot: The Haunted Ship and has planned to turn it into a franchise.
Vicky Kaushal, who plays the main role in this film, too has confirmed this saying, “Yes, there is a plan of doing more films in horror genre under same title. However it will all be depending on the responses of audience for this first film.”
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is also the second film in the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise as the previous film saw him play a person with erectile dysfunction opposite Bhumi Pednekar.
Irrfan Khan, who had to be away from work due to his illness, is going to be seen in Angrezi Medium, which is once again a franchise of sorts. The first film, Hindi Medium released in 2017 and did very well. After that producer Dinesh Vijan chose to do the spin off the film with Irrfan.
Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is the third film in his cop franchise after Singham. Singham and Singham Returns featured Ajay Devgn, while the next film titled Simmba featured Ranveer Singh as a cop. Now the next film will have Akshay along with Katrina Kaif.
Yashraj Films will bring back its comedy Bunty Bubbly 2, which will star Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead. The first film was huge hit and it had Rani, Abhishek Bachchan playing the lead and Amitabh Bachchan playing a cop.
Alia Bhatt, Adtiya Roy Kapoor are going to be part Sadak 2. Sadak featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt and was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. This film too is being directed by Mahesh Bhatt.
Kartik Aaryan is going to be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the original film was a remake of south film and starred Akshay Kumar, and Vidya Balan the second film will see Kiara Advani playing a lead with Kartik.
John Abraham too is coming back with his action franchise Satyamev Jayate 2 this year. It is not just this year but there are many more franchises in the pipeline such as Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal, Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4, and Dhoom 4.
Many others are expected to be announced soon. Ajay Devgn’s last release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has collected more than Rs.270 crore at the box office.
The film has been declared a huge hit but even before the release of the film Ajay had revealed, “I want to start a franchise in Unsung Warrior series and wish to bring forth stories of personalities, who have sacrificed for the country but have not got fame.” It is said that the actor has in fact selected a couple of stories for the same.
In the past we have seen franchises like Golmaal, Housefull, Dhamaal, and others doing well but on the other hand, Race 3, Dabangg 3, and Student of the Year 2 are among those that have not performed as per the expectations. Of course, that doesn’t seem reason enough for Bollywood to rethink its current fixation with franchises.
