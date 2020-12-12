From Asif Basra to Sameer Sharma – 12 popular actors who committed suicide in 2020

The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, which resulted in a pandemic that stretched for several months affected the livelihood of many across the world. The entertainment industry also faced the whiplash of unemployment. While some succumbed to health issues, or COVID-19, others decided to end their life given the pain in their personal and professional life.
Besides Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death resulted in a flipping outrage across the country, here are actors from Bollywood and television, who committed suicide in 2020.
Asif Basra
Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead in a private complex in the northern hilly city of Dharamshala. The officials further said the actor was found hanging in the complex when the police reached the spot. Basra has done character roles in several Bollywood films including 'Jab We Met,' 'Ek Villain,' 'Fanney Khan,' 'Roy,' 'Hichki,' among others.
Chitra
Popular Tamil television actress, Chitra was found dead at a hotel room in Chennai. The 29-year old actress, was found hanging from a fan at the hotel room -using her saree like a rope. Chitra became more popular among lovers of soap opera after she donned the role of 'Mullai,' in the ongoing television serial 'Pandian Stores.'
Sameer Sharma
Popular television actor and model Sameer Sharma committed suicide by hanging at his Malad residence in Mumbai. He was 44. Sameera had earlier worked in television shows like 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki', 'Dil Kya Chahta Hai', 'Left Right Left' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. He also worked alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the 2014 film 'Hasee Toh Phasee'.
Manmeet Grewal
TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar. Grewal, popular for his performance in the show 'Aadat Se Majboor', was reportedly under financial stress because of having no work.
Akshat Utkarsh
Aspiring television actor Akshat Utkarsh, 26, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his Andheri (W) residence. Police said that Utkarsh died by suicide as he was depressed due to lack of work, while his family has accused police of inefficiency and claimed it as murder.
Anupama Pathak
Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Dahisar. A day before her death, Anupama went live on Facebook (unverified account) where she spoke about feeling cheated and not being able to trust anyone.
Thennarasu
Tamil actor Thennarasu, best known for his role in Sivakarthikeyan's 'Marina', committed suicide on Tuesday. He allegedly killed himself over a family dispute and was found hanging at his home in Chennai's Mylapore. Thennarasu is survived by his wife, whom he married three years ago and his two-year-old child. According to reports, the young actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan, after a heated argument with his wife.
Sreedhar and Jaya Kalyani
Popular Television actors and siblings, Sreedhar and Jaya Kalyani were found dead at their apartment in Chennai. The sibling duo allegedly committed suicide due to financial issues in their family.
Ashutosh Bhakre
Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Nanded town in the Marathwada region. Bhakre was the husband of Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh, who attained fame after her role in Marathi serial Khulta Kali Khulena. He had acted in Marathi films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka.
Sejal Sharma
TV actress Sejal Sharma known for her role of Simmy Khosla in the show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji" committed suicide due to disturbance in personal life. Sejal hailed from Udaipur and came to Mumbai in 2017 to try her luck in showbiz. She had also featured in a web series titled "Azad Parindey".
Preksha Mehta
Popular TV actor Preksha Mehta, best known for featuring in shows such as "Crime Patrol", "Meri Durga" and "Laal Ishq", has reportedly committed suicide at her residence. She was 25. According to police, the actor had been suffering from depression for a while. Mehta's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her family members. She left behind a suicide note in which she expressed disappointments regarding her career and relationships.