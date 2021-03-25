Bollywood

From Arjun-Malaika’s PDA to Natasha Poonawalla’s Rs 21 lakh bag – step inside Amrita Arora's house party

Former actress Amrita Arora recently held an intimate house party at her Mumbai residence. Her guest list included sister Malaika, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Khan, Natasha Poonawalla and Karisma Kapoor.

In pictures surfaced on social media, lovebirds Arjun and Malaika stole the thunder with their PDA. Not to mention, the latter turned heads in her bold red athleisure style outfit.

On the other hand, Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla's wife Natasha oozed glamour as she arrived with her Hermes Kelly mini crocodile black handbag reportedly worth Rs 21 lakh.

Check out the pictures below.

Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor
Arjun and Sanjay Kapoor
Arjun and Sanjay Kapoor
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora
Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan
Manish, Maheep and Seema
Manish, Maheep and Seema
Natasha Poonawalla
Natasha Poonawalla
Photos by Viral Bhayani
