From Anupam Kher to Arjun Rampal: Bollywood sends best wishes to team 'Dil Bechara' on movie release

As Sushant Singh Rajput's much-anticipated film 'Dil Bechara' is set to hit the digital platform in few hours, Bollywood stars penned heartwarming messages along with their best wishes on the release of the film.

Anupam Kher put out an emotional post on Twitter by sharing a still from Sushant's much-loved film 'M.S Dhoni' while remembering the late star, and noted, "Dear Sushant Singh Rajput! Today your film 'Dil Bechara' is going to be released. You are not with us in the physical world and we will always be sad about this, but we will see your film with all our hearts and tears will flow from every eye."

"We miss you. love. Anupam," noted the veteran star as he shared the poster of 'Dil Bechara'.