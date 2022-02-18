From Anupam Kher to A.R. Rahman, take a look at the stellar jury list of BAFTA Breakthrough India 2022

Actor Anupam Kher, music composer-singer A. R. Rahman and writer-editor Apurva Asrani are some of the Indian celebrities who have been picked by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) as jury members for the second year of the BAFTA Breakthrough India programme.

Rahman, BAFTA Breakthrough India’s Ambassador, chairs the jury, which consists of members Krishnendu Majumdar (BAFTA Chair and producer-director), Monika Shergill (Vice President, Content – Netflix India), Anupam Kher and Apurva Asrani.

Charu Desodt (Games producer), Gaurav Gandhi (Country Head of a popular OTT platform), Guneet Monga (Producer), Ratna Pathak Shah (Actor, Theatre Director), Shonali Bose (Director, writer and producer), Siddharth Roy Kapur (Producer) and Vishal Gondal (Gamer and entrepreneur) are also part of the jury that is busy selecting 10 talented ‘Breakthroughs’ across film, games and television for 2022.

Anupam Kher thinks that people need to find new horizons and avenues. “Art doesn’t have a boundary. It transcends countries and cultures. This initiative is beneficial to upcoming brilliant talent,” he says.

Explaining the selection process, the Special 26 actor says, “When we choose these people, they will be representing India. There were many applicants. They sent their work snippets also. If somebody has written a film, we go through it. If someone has directed and produced a film, we see the whole film.”

He has been running his school, Actor Prepares, for the last 17 years, so he’d like to believe he has a knack for seeing sincerity in the person, not necessarily the talent. For him, the sincerity and desire to work hard are important.

“Also, attitude towards work and life. Some people feel like veterans after doing three films and some feel like newcomers after doing more than 500 films. When we go from a small place to a bigger one, our knowledge increases. We become more aware of things and for people to go and work abroad with new directors, actors and technicians, it helps,” he says.

Writer-editor Apurva Asrani, known for movies like Aligarh and Shahid, believes the world has shrunk. “Our stories are no longer limited to the domestic market. The world is watching. The world requires content. This country produces a lot of content,” he says.

He was looking for talents that were embodying the stories of this country. “Those who were celebrating the culture and heritage of India,” he says.

He was also looking for talents who knew their craft. For him, passionate storytellers who valued the opportunity that they could get through BAFTA were important too.

The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose feels glad that BAFTA started an initiative in India. “I made my first film, Amu, in 2005. I wish I had it (the opportunity) then. Thank God BAFTA has come to the rescue now because it’s much needed. It can only help us,” she says.

As a jury member, she got guidance from BAFTA. “The guidance that we got was that we all look at everything, including gaming and not just films. That was extremely interesting and rich. The jury were from across different professions. I didn’t restrict myself to watching and judging what my expertise is,” she shares.

According to her, gaming is an industry that is least out there and known in India. “There were some experts on gaming. Obviously, we listened to them more on that, but we also have our own opinions. We all watched everything and had thoughts on everything. No one was biased across the jury. No one was like ‘I am a television person then let me push for television’. All of us were open to all kinds of candidates,” she says.

Producer Guneet Monga, popular for backing movies such as The Lunchbox and Masaan, feels that in India, the opportunities of content, cinema and series are growing rapidly. “So many platforms are coming in, our industry is expanding, the need for content in every language is increasing, so definitely newer talent is going to step in,” she says.

According to her, initiatives like the BAFTA Breakthrough India programme allow the budding talent to grow steadily. “They allow them to build a network which is global and allow them to spread their wings. I think this is an incredible effort by BAFTA. I am so glad that India is a part of it. I feel honoured to be a part of the jury here to build a platform and to bridge some gaps,” she shares.

She enjoyed the process of reviewing the entries that came in from across the country. “We have some incredible talent in languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and Hindi,” she says. The final list of Breakthroughs will be announced next month.

