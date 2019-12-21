From Anupam Kher to Aditi Rao Hydari - Bollywood stands with students

He stated that we all have been students at some point in time, and also took part in protests, which have been against establishments and students have this right to protest in independent India.

He further added that some anti-social elements are taking part in these protests to exploit the future of students and destroy the countries property.

Kher further stated that reacting without knowing about the concept of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the National Register of Citizens could harm the country.

On Thursday, Huma Qureshi shared a picture along with a kid in Mumbai holding a banner saying if a voice of protest from Jamia will reach Banaras Hindu University, that means the matter is of the country.

She captioned the picture as, "Met this little protestor at August Kranti Maidan. The voice of people is loud and clear #NoViolenceButNoSilence Thank you @MumbaiPolice for doing a great job at helping in organise a peaceful protest.

Jai Maharashtra! Jai Hind! " The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.