Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:29 PM IST

From Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, take cues from young Bollywood stars on how to rock Indian look

Bollywood’s most promising young leading ladies, however, are giving us major fashion inspiration
FPJ Web Desk
The shaadi season is upon us and it’s nothing short of daunting to find the perfect outfit!

Bollywood’s most promising young leading ladies, however, are giving us major fashion inspiration – Pick from bold cuts, bright colours, embellished and fuss-free traditional looks inspired by these gorgeous girls.

Alaya F

The talented young actress was the showstopper for Payal Singhal’s show and turned on the magic in a shimmery lehenga and delicate hair accessories.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor turned golden girl in this stunning Manish Malhotra lehenga, perfect for those cocktail evenings.

Ananya Panday

Go bold like Ananya Pandey in this ox blood lehenga from Rimple & Harneet, complete with a bikini cut blouse and edgy jacket.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was seen attending an award ceremony in this colorful outfit from Mayyur Girotra Couture. The look was traditional yet young, giving off the same energetic vibe as the actress.

Tara Sutaria

The gorgeous Tara Sutaria looks beautiful in just about everything. Her breezy, fun and fuss free lehenga by Punit Balana make for free movement and is the ideal choice for those sangeets and mehendis.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:29 PM IST
