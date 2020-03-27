From Ananya Panday to Disha Patani: B-town divas show how to glow with DIY beauty hacks at home

Bollywood divas Disha Patani, Ananya Panday and Yami Gautam have shared their beauty hacks that will definitely help you cheer yourself up, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

While you struggle to spend your quarantine time, engaging in some skincare can be an instant mood lifter. Having a dedicated skincare routine can even help you manage your stress and anxiety levels amid the self-isolation period. What better way to spend your time than to engage in some DIY skincare routine. Well, Bollywood beauties have shared their secret to the perfect glowing skin. Check them out here:

Disha Patani recently marked her launch on YouTube to be more in touch with her fans. While we are all looking for the perfect DO-IT-YOURSELVES at this time if lockdown, the ‘Malang’ hotness shared the perfect tutorial with us to have the summertime pink glowy makeup in one go!

Sharing the same on her channel, Disha writes, “Hey guys, as know I have been meaning to do a make-up tutorial video for quite some time. So here goes. This is my first tutorial video and it was really hard as I am not used to doing make-up without a big mirror. Please ignore my nails since I have been practicing social distancing for almost 10 days now and had no nail paint remover . Sorry about that. Also will try to make a cleaner version next time. Hope you guys enjoy it and do let me know if there is any feedback. Lots of love. Please stay home. God bless all”.