From Amitabh Bachchan’s Rs 31 cr penthouse to Ajay Devgn’s Rs 60 cr mansion - luxurious homes of celebs in Mumbai

Find out more about the new dream abodes of Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkumar Rao, Sunny Leonee, Ajay Degn, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayushmann Khurrana

Aspirational homes are now part of every upcoming star’s wish list because beautiful backdrops have become an intrinsic part of most online interactions as well as social media posts.

A spread in a prestigious design magazine also means that a star has truly arrived and has claimed a piece of the sky in one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world.

For established superstars though, buying a property is less about making a splash and more about substantiating their investment portfolio or buying extra space and amenities for their families.

Here's what some of the most well-heeled celebrities have been splurging on in recent times:

Amitabh Bachchan:

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly bought a 5,184 sq ft penthouse apartment, worth Rs 31 crore and has added to his real-estate portfolio consisting of landmarks like Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa. Imposing like the superstar himself, the property encompasses six car parking slots and is located on the 27th and 28th floor of a 34 storey building. The builder behind the property is also the trusted real estate genie of the stars, Lotus Developers.

Rajkummar Rao:

From living in a joint family in Gurugram to sharing a small space in Mumbai with friends when he slept on the floor to buying a sprawling split-level home and personalising it with curated pop culture accents, modern art, timeless pieces of furniture and a special nook for all his awards including his cherished National Award, Rajkummar Rao has come a long way. His home, detailed to perfection by Lotus Developers, is a reminder that persistent dreamers can often succeed in writing their name across a little piece of the sky.

Hrithik Roshan:

According to sources, in 2020, actor Hrithik Roshan spent over Rs 100 crore on two swanky ‘mansions in the air’ spread across three floors close to Mumbai’s Juhu-Versova Link Road. If reports are anything to go by, the homes encompassing a duplex penthouse and a single storey apartment have a combined square footage of around 38,000 and boast a private elevator and more than 10 parking slots.

He bought many commercial spaces from Lotus Developers and will now enjoy an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea and all the perks of superstardom because he can afford it.

Sunny Leone:

In March this year, Sunny Leone became the proud owner of a luxurious home in Mumbai. Her 12th floor, five bed room, 4,365-sq ft apartment cost her over Rs 16 crores and gave her multiple state-of-the-art facilities like three mechanised car parking spaces. She and her family can also enjoy unrestricted views of the Arabian Sea from this property finished immaculately by Lotus Developers.

Ajay Devgn:

The actor has treated himself to a sprawling and luxurious 590 square-yards mansion worth Rs 60 crore in his old neighbourhood Juhu. The bungalow is close to his previous home and he will continue to reside in close proximity to superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan. The bungalow, once renovated will be equipped to meet the requirements of his growing children and will give his family a lot more outdoor space to unwind in.

Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the youngest real estate investors in the film industry and has bought a property worth Rs 39 crore at Juhu, Mumbai. Spread across 4,144 sq ft, her new home is spread across the 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th floors, and has been curated according to her wishes by Lotus Developers. One of the fastest rising stars, Janhvi had certain specifications in mind that producer and builder Anand Pandit delivered to her satisfaction and joy.

Alia Bhatt:

Rising superstar Alia Bhatt is proving to be a savvy real estate investor. After buying a home in Juhu which she shares with her sister and another one in London’s Covent Garden, she has now spent over Rs 32 crore on a stunner in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area. The apartment measuring 2,460 sq ft is located in the Vastu Pali Hill building, which also happens to be the abode of her rumoured boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor.

Ayushmann Khurrana:

Ayushmann Khurrana is the surprise success story of the decade and has the bells and whistles to show for it. The actor has spent over Rs 9 crore on a family home in Panchkula, near Chandigarh. The idea was to bring the entire Khurrana family under one roof. The home supposedly has large green spaces, a badminton court and all modern amenities.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 04:03 PM IST