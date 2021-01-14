From Amitabh Bachchan to Dia Mirza: Bollywood greets fans on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu

As the nation celebrates the festivals of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, among many others extended greetings to the countrymen.

Sending best wishes to the fans, family, and friends who have greeted Big B over the occasion, the senior actor took to Twitter and penned a note to thank people on the occasions.

He noted in Hindi, "I express my gratitude to all those who have sent me personal, happy Makar Sankranti wishes."

"I will not be able to answer everyone. The number is high. So thank you and my best wishes to you through this," he added.