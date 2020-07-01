From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Amid nepotism row, Bollywood celebs silence critics on social media

In response to social media abuse amid the nepotism debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Ananya Panday have decided to silence trolls by muting their comments section on social media.
After the news of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput broke out on the internet, large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood's nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step.
'Raazi' actress Alia Bhatt recently got brutally trolled after she shared the first look poster of her upcoming film 'Sadak 2'. The actress and her father Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter to share the news of the release of their upcoming flick. Alia's tweet read: "A love story that began 29 yrs ago now journeys towards a new horizon. Sadak2 - The road to love. Here’s presenting our FIRST TEASER POSTER. First day First show, from the comfort of your homes! Watch #Sadak2 on @DisneyPlusHSVIP"
Reacting to the tweet several netizens flooded the comments section with mean and hateful remarks. A user wrote, "Boycott Sadak 2. Boycott Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt."
Another commented, "How cute!! How innocent!!! How excited !!! @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @juniorbachchan @Varun_dvn what’s in store for you is a utter flop movie. Don’t sabotage others lives to build your careers. #FansLikeNoOther stand to #BoycottSadak2 #justiceforSushantforum #sadak2 @MaheshNBhatt"
This resulted in 'Gully Boy' actress Alia Bhatt limiting the comments section on her social media.
Meanwhile, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who comes from a family of Bollywood producers and actors, has been sharing screenshots of the expletives-laden messages, directed towards her, veteran actor father Anil Kapoor, producer sister Rhea, among others in the next of her kin. She has also limited the comments on all her social media handles.
Karan Johar Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Ananya Panday are among the other celebrities who have muted the comments section.