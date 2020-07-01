From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Amid nepotism row, Bollywood celebs silence critics on social media

In response to social media abuse amid the nepotism debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Ananya Panday have decided to silence trolls by muting their comments section on social media.

After the news of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput broke out on the internet, large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood's nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step.

'Raazi' actress Alia Bhatt recently got brutally trolled after she shared the first look poster of her upcoming film 'Sadak 2'. The actress and her father Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter to share the news of the release of their upcoming flick. Alia's tweet read: "A love story that began 29 yrs ago now journeys towards a new horizon. Sadak2 - The road to love. Here’s presenting our FIRST TEASER POSTER. First day First show, from the comfort of your homes! Watch #Sadak2 on @DisneyPlusHSVIP"