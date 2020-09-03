From Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh, every Bollywood celeb in PM Modi's epic selfie Kangana Ranaut resents

Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, led by filmmaker Karan Johar, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2019 to discuss how the industry can contribute towards “nation building”.
The meeting came weeks after the prime minister met Bollywood producers and discussed issues faced by the industry, which led to the reduction in GST on film tickets by the government.
The delegation also included directors Rohit Shetty and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, producers Ekta Kapoor and Mahaveer Jain, actors Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Sidharth Malhotra.
Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has time and again proclaimed her admiration for PM Modi, was not included in this epic selfie. The obvious reasons include her resentment against half of the celebs in the frame, including her arch nemesis Karan Johar.
Kangana’s tiff with Karan Johar can be traced back to the season 5 of his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’. The ‘Queen’ actress called the Dharma honcho a “flagbearer of nepotism”. This opened a debate on insiders and outsiders, and the two continued to take digs at each other on several occasions. However, things took an ugly turn after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.
Ranaut didn’t only want Johar to be summoned for interrogation, but also called him "the main culprit of movie mafia". "Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME.." she tweeted.
The 33-year-old may have openly declared Ranveer Singh as one of the best actor’s when it came to his performance in ‘Gully Boy’, but given her hatred for the actor’s wife and star Deepika Padukone, Ranaut didn’t spare him from her wrath either.
Kangana’s spokesperson and sister Rangoli Chandel once mocked Singh for his ‘outsider’ status in the industry. She said that the actor is a cousin to Sonam Kapoor and hasn’t really struggled to make his mark in Bollywood.
Majority of Ranaut’s hate is reserved for B-town’s ‘it’ couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Touting them as products of nepotism, Kangana has held on to her grudge with the two for years now.
Alleging that there are rumours about Ranveer, Ranbir, director Ayan Mukerji and Vicky Kaushik (Vicky Kaushal - typo), being cocaine addicts, Ranaut suggested that they send their blood samples for a drug test. She took to Twitter tagging the office of the Prime Minister of India, and wrote, "I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia."
Kaushal’s name cropped up after a video posted by Karan Johar from his star-studded house party became the talk of the town. An MLA from Delhi, Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed and accused that the stars were in a drugged state in the said video.
During the promotions of his debut music video, ‘Pachtaoge’, Vicky finally reacted to the said controversy and says it was not fair for him to factualise his assumptions. He went on to say that it did have an effect on him and it wasn’t pleasant for him to being called names like that.
Ranaut also slammed Ayushmann Khurrana for allegedly sympathising with Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.
In response to a tweet, Kangana's took to Twitter and stated, "Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them."
Kangana did not target Varun Dhawan directly, but she did manage to convey her feelings through Rangoli when he appreciated the trailer of her film 'Judgemental Hai Kya', after he replied to Rajkummar Rao in his tweet.
“What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting.Looks like alot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer,” said Varun.
Rangoli wrote on Twitter, “Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai (You should have mentioned Kangana’s name too. She is also somebody’s daughter. She has also worked hard)!!!,” she wrote in her tweet.
Varun replied to the same and wrote, “Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam. Best wishes,”.
Coming to those who have not been vilified by Ranaut include filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, for the fact that she directed her last movie ‘Panga’.
The others who haven’t been much of a bother to Ranaut are Rajkummar Rao (he was her co-star in the film 'Judgemental Hai Kya'), Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor, Mahaveer Jain, and Sidharth Malhotra.
