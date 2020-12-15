From Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, B-town celebs trolled by SSR warriors in 2020

Sushant Singh Rajpur allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on June 14.
After the unfortunate demise of the 'Kai Po Che' actor, a large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood's nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step.
Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Ananya Panday were among the others attacked by nasty trolls on the internet.
Here's a list of Bollywood celebrities who were trolled online by 'SSR warrior':
1. Alia Bhatt
After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Alia Bhatt took to to social media to express shock and offer condolences.
She tweeted: "I’m in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I’m totally devastated. You’ve left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant’s family, loved ones, and his fans."
Shortly after the post garnered attention on social media, netizens called her a 'hypocrites' and criticized her for mocking Sushant on Karan Johar's talk show.
For the unversed, in one of the episode of the chat show, Alia was asked to rate Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Dhawan. To which the actress replied, "Sushant Singh Rajput, Who?"
In another season's episode, Alia Bhatt was asked to choose between Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput in the 'Kill, Marry, and Hookup' round. The actress had said she would marry Ranbir, hookup with Ranveer and kill Sushant.
Alia Bhatt was brutally trolled online and the trailer of her highly-anticipated movie 'Sadak 2' became the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.
2. Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar faced a lot of flak on social media after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
After Sushant's death on June 14, Karan had shared a picture of himself with the late actor, and had written: "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them.... Sushant's unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug."
The filmmaker, who was called the 'flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood' by Kangana Ranaut, was subjected to massive trolling after Sushant's death, which reignited the debate in the industry.
3. Mahesh Bhatt
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who was questioned in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide probe by Mumbai police, was allegedly accused of asking the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to stay away from the actor.
For the unversed, Chakraborty, who's the main accused in the case, considered him as a mentor as they had worked together in a film.
He first came under the radar after his pictures with Sushant SIngh Rajput's girlfriend with Rhea Chakraborty went viral on the internet.
A Facebook user named Suhrita Das - who according to her BIO works for Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films - had shared a note for Rhea after the tragic death. The post, which was later deleted, said that Rhea used to seek counsel from Mahesh Bhatt about Sushant's depression.
Transcript of a WhatsApp conversation that actress Rhea Chakraborty apparently had with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on June 8 also did the rounds on several websites, television channels and social media. The chat seemed to suggest that she informed him of the fact that she was leaving her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on that day.
4. Rhea Chakraborty
Soon after the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's hanged himself to death at his Bandra residence on June 14, social media was rife on blaming Chakraborty for the actor's death. Situation escalated a day after Chakraborty posted a heartfelt note on July 14. An Instagram user had threatened the actress of rape and murder if she does not commit suicide.
Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty - who has been accused by his family of abetting his suicide and extortion among other charges - faced the wrath of furious 'SSR warriors' and was also subjected to unfair media trials and witch-hunts.
From abusive Bhojpuri songs using filthy language against the actress to cameras zooming into her living room, Rhea has been convicted by the media even before foul play could be established behind Sushant's death.
5. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was attacked by trolls after she lashed out at those blaming Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, ex-girlfriend and colleagues for his death.
Sonam's tweet read: "Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited."
The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress' tweet didn't go down well with a section of Twitter and several netizens flooded the comments section with mean and hateful remarks.
Sonam had later shared screenshots of the expletives-laden messages, directed towards her, her veteran actor father Anil Kapoor, producer sister Rhea, among others in the next of her kin. She had also limited the comments on all her social media handles.
Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, among the other 'nepo kids' became the target for trolls, who blamed such actors for occupying the industry, leaving no space for the talented outsiders.