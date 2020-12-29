From Alia Bhatt to Hrithik Roshan, B-town celebs who bought houses in Mumbai after stamp duty cut

In a bid to revive the economy especially the realty sector, the Maharashtra Government has reduced stamp duty on lease agreements of immovable property applicable for 29 and more years to 2% from 5% in Mumbai till December 31 and it will be 3% from January 1 to March 31.

Taking advantage of this correction, Bollywood celebs, cricketers and business tycoons have invested in real estate despite the pandemic.

According to a report by Economic Times, actors Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, and Amrita Puri (daughter of HDFC Bank ex-chief Aditya Puri) have bought plush properties in the maximum city.

Hrithik, bought two apartments on Juhu-Versova link road, closer to his original residence for Rs 97.5 crore. Meanwhile, Alia sealed the deal for a house in Bandra for Rs 32 crore.

On the other hand, Amrita Puri with her mother Anita purchased a Rs 50-crore apartment in the plush Malabar Hill.

On work front, Hrithik will be featured alongside Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film 'Vikram Vedha'.

The original starred R. Madhavan as righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik will play the gangster while Saif essays the cop.

The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.

Alia Bhatt will Alia is now gearing up for the shoot of her upcoming multilingual multistarrer 'RRR', directed by 'Baahubali' helmer SS Rajamouli. In the film, Alia will play a character called Sita.

The film has Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in central roles. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is also a part of the cast.

Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

The actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' coming up.

Amrita Puri will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83. She will be essaying the role of cricketer Srikkanth's wife Vidya.