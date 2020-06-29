From Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' to Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2', movies skipping theatre and releasing on Disney+ Hotstar

Hinting towards something big coming up in the entertainment sector, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan on Monday had urged moviegoers to tune in to video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Well, the big announcement has finally been made!

The uncertainty around the reopening of theatres, which were shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic has pushed the makers to consider a digital release. Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb', Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2', Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj The Pride of India, Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' and Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Bigg Bull' are among the 7 films that are skipping theatrical release and will drop on the OTT platform - Disney+ Hotstar.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to share the news and wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL...

⭐ #LaxmmiBomb

⭐ #Bhuj

⭐ #Sadak2

⭐ #DilBechara - will be the first to premiere

⭐ #TheBigBull

⭐ #KhudaHaafiz

⭐ #Lootcase

...will premiere on #DisneyPlusHotstar, between July to Oct 2020"

