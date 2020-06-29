From Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' to Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2', movies skipping theatre and releasing on Disney+ Hotstar

Hinting towards something big coming up in the entertainment sector, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan on Monday had urged moviegoers to tune in to video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Well, the big announcement has finally been made!
The uncertainty around the reopening of theatres, which were shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic has pushed the makers to consider a digital release. Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb', Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2', Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj The Pride of India, Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' and Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Bigg Bull' are among the 7 films that are skipping theatrical release and will drop on the OTT platform - Disney+ Hotstar.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to share the news and wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL...
⭐ #LaxmmiBomb
⭐ #Bhuj
⭐ #Sadak2
⭐ #DilBechara - will be the first to premiere
⭐ #TheBigBull
⭐ #KhudaHaafiz
⭐ #Lootcase
...will premiere on #DisneyPlusHotstar, between July to Oct 2020"
Here's the tweet:
Earlier on Monay, the actors took to Twitter to share a video of themselves where they are seen urging people to join the big announcement on the service in their own way.
"Good News to mai aap logo ko de chuka hu, is baar mai aapke liye laya hu big news. Entertainment bilkul naye style mei. Ajay (Devgn), Varun (Dhawan), Abhishek (Bachchan), Alia (Bhatt), and I are going live on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in a few hours. Join us at 4.30 pm and get the details," 'Good Newwz' actor Akshay Kumar had said in the video.
The big announcement was made by actors Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Akshay Kumar.
Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, was the first big Hindi movie to release on a streaming platform. Vidya Balan-led "Shakuntala Devi" and Janhvi Kapoor's "Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl" are all headed for direct-to-digital release, a decision which has not gone down well with many cinema chain owners.
