From Akash-Shloka to Zayn-Gigi, celebs who welcomed 'coronial babies' in 2020

While people around the world were confined to their homes amid lockdowns owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stork was working overtime everywhere.

Several Bollywood and international celebrity couples announced that they're expecting an addition to their families, while a few rejoiced the arrival of a little one amid the lockdown.

Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta, supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik , Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were among the others who welcomed a 'coronial baby' in 2020. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are also expecting 'coronial babies'.

For those uninitiated, 'coronial' is a term that has been coined to describe babies born in the coronavirus times, in the wake of pandemic-induced lockdown and isolation.

According to urbandictionary.com, the 2020 pandemic forced isolation on the global population, which in turn catalysed what is known as the 'COVID Thirst'. The ensuing increase in birth rate is giving birth to a generation known as the coronials.

Here's a list of coronial babies:

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta