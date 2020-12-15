From Akash-Shloka to Zayn-Gigi, celebs who welcomed 'coronial babies' in 2020

While people around the world were confined to their homes amid lockdowns owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stork was working overtime everywhere.
Several Bollywood and international celebrity couples announced that they're expecting an addition to their families, while a few rejoiced the arrival of a little one amid the lockdown.
Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta, supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik , Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were among the others who welcomed a 'coronial baby' in 2020. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are also expecting 'coronial babies'.
For those uninitiated, 'coronial' is a term that has been coined to describe babies born in the coronavirus times, in the wake of pandemic-induced lockdown and isolation.
According to urbandictionary.com, the 2020 pandemic forced isolation on the global population, which in turn catalysed what is known as the 'COVID Thirst'. The ensuing increase in birth rate is giving birth to a generation known as the coronials.
Here's a list of coronial babies:
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta
Telecom-to-energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited's Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed a baby boy on December 11.
"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," the spokesperson said.
"Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," the spokesperson added.
The statement from the family also spoke about how both Mukesh and Nita Ambani are "delighted" to welcome their first grandchild.
"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the spokesperson said.
Gigi Hadid and Zyan Malik
Supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik got their fans, family and friends excited when the couple took to social media to post the news about the birth of their first child, in September.
"Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x," wrote the 27-year-old singer on his verified Twitter account.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic became parents in July.
Hardik's Twitter post read: "We are blessed with our baby boy."
It was posted with the picture of the baby's arm.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Pop star Katy Perry and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, welcomed their first child together in August. They also revealed the name of their child -- Daisy Dove Bloom.
The couple had shared the news through UNICEF, where they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors. The organisation posted the news on its social media handles.
"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they said, adding: "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced in August that they're expecting their first child.
Sharing a beautiful picture with wife Anushka, flaunting her baby bump, Virat wrote: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021"
The baby is due in January 2021 as Kohli said in his post.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner, best known as Sansa Stark in 'Game Of Thrones', and pop singer Joe Jonas became parents of a girl, Willa.
"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," eonline.com had quoted a representative for the couple as saying.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, are also expecting an addition to their family.
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor in a recent interview shared husband
Saif and Kareena shared the announcement with fans in August.
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the duo had said in a joint statement.
Kareena is reportedly due in mid-February.
