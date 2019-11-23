From Aishwarya Rai to Arpita Khan: B-town celebs light up Riteish Deshmukh's son Riaan's b'day party

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza's son Riaan turned eight this Saturday and the parents threw a grand birthday bash for their lil munchkin.
Riaan's birthday bash was a star-studded affair as Bollywood celebrities attended the celebrations with their kids. The Deshmukhs had organised a funfair for Riaan's birthday.
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya to Arpita Khan Sharma and Ahil, here are the exclusive pictures from the funfilled affair:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came in with her princess Aaradhya. Aaradhya celebrated her birthday last week. She has just turned 8.
Arpita Khan Sharma brought her lil munchkin Ahil Sharma to the party. Ahil who's just 3-year-old is already taking baby steps towards becoming like his mamu, Salman Khan. Ahil is already an internt sensation. Salman Khan’s little sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband-actor Aayush Sharma are expecting their second child soon.
