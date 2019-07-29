From adversity to the stars: Arjun Kapoor flaunts his new tattoo

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor has got himself inked for the second time. His "Per Ardua Ad Astra" shows the actor is on personal high having crossed through adversity and reaching the stars.

Arjun on Monday shared a photograph of the tattoo on social media.The "India's Most Wanted" star is seen flaunting the new tattoo on his arm. He captioned it: "Per Ardua Ad Astra - From adversity to the stars. Finally got my second tattoo."