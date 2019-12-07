'Frock ka shock': Neena Gupta rocking a short frock shows age is just a number

Neena Gupta who charmed the country with her performance in ‘Badhaai Ho’ seems to be taking fashion advices from her fashion designer daughter, Masaba.

Neena Gupta took to her Instagram to share a picture of her 'frock ka shock.' Neena is seen wearing an off-white flowly frock. The actress is oozing confidence in the picture as she flaunts her long legs.

The picture is proof that the actress is ageing like a fine wine. Netizens took to the comments section to show love to Neena.

A user wrote, "You are not ageing at all"