Freida Pinto welcomes baby boy on the same day as husband Cory Tran's birthday; names him Rumi-Ray

Actress Freida Pinto welcomed her first child, a baby boy on the same day as her husband Cory Tran’s birthday. The duo have named their son Rumi-Ray.

Freida took to Instagram and shared first glimpse of her newborn and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!”

On the other hand Cory wrote, “Best birthday gift you could ever ask for. Thank you for our sweet boy. I’m in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior.”

Last month, Freida revealed she tied the knot with her fiance and photographer Cory Tran when they were in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Slumdog Millionaire" star said when they got engaged in November 2019, they thought they will have "this most magical wedding" but the pandemic played a spoilsport.

"I should clear the air. I wasn't planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple. But then COVID happened and it's still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it," Pinto said during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

The couple eventually went to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and got married.

"Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap," she added.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 08:48 AM IST