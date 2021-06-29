Freida Pinto announces pregnancy with fiancé Cory Tran; ‘Love Sonia’ co-star Mrunal Thakur reacts

Freida announced her engagement in November 2019. She penned down a heartfelt note on Tran’s birthday, and shared it on Instagram with a reel of their pictures.

Posing with her engagement ring on a beach with Cory, she wrote, "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense."

"You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!” she wrote on Instagram. The post was showered with love from friends and colleagues.

Earlier, she was in a relationship with her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel for over six years but the two called it quits in December 2014. She started dating Cory in 2018.

On work front, she will next be seen 'Needle in a Timestack' and 'Mr. Malcolm's List'.

Besides that, she is all set to feature as the lead in a new drama series 'Spy Princess' based on British secret agent Noor Inayat Khan.