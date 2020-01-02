FreeSadaf: Mahesh Bhatt, Swara Bhasker demand actor-activist's release

Bollywood celebrities such as Mahesh Bhatt, Swara Bhasker and Sushant Singh on Thursday demanded the release of actor-activist Sadaf Jafar from jail.

Jafar, who is also a Congress spokesperson, was arrested in Lucknow on December 19 while she was live on Facebook from the spot where the protests against the amended citizenship act had gone violent.

Bhatt said without liberty, "free institutions are a sham".

"If the mind is shackled or made impotent through fear, it makes no difference under what form of government you live, you are a subject and not a citizen.