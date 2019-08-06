FreedomToFeed: When Soha Ali Khan had to ‘pump breastmilk’ in an airplane bathroom

Post Neha Dhupia sharing her breastfeeding experience, her BFF Soha Ali Khan also come out in support to Neha’s initiative #FreedomToFeed initiative to promote awareness about breastfeeding. Soha took to her Instagram and shared a video talking about experience with baby Inaaya.

Soha in the video says, "It was definitely one of the most difficult aspects of being a new parent for me. As it is, I am so competitive by nature. I wanted to be the exclusive provider of nutrition and I was quite kicked by this wonderful, very humbling process that was happening to me. But it was also very demanding, very tiring and very frustrating, at times, to meet the rapidly increasing demands of a hungry baby,"

She also shared an incident when she had to pump breast milk in an airplane bathroom. "As a working parent, I found myself having to pump in the oddest of places. I have pumped in an airplane bathroom. When the seatbelt signs came on, I had to hurriedly dismantle everything, spilling lots of very precious breast milk along the way. When I came out and made it back to my seat, the air hostess asked me if I was doing my make-up inside. I was like, 'Uh...no.'"