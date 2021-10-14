'Free him already!': Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji comes out in support of Aryan Khan amid drug case scandal

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, sister of Shah Rukh Khan's close friend Kajol Devgn, has extended her support to his son Aryan Khan who has been arrested in an alleged connection with a drugs bust.

With the alleged drug case of Aryan Khan continuing to develop with each day, several popular names in the country have come forward to lend their support.

On Thursday, Tanishaa Mukerji reacted to a news report on Instagram and wrote: "Free him already!!."

In a recent interview, Tanishaa said that Aryan Khan is being 'harassed'. She said that he has being subjected to a media trial.

"This is not real journalism, just sensationalism or Bollywood bashing as you would say," she told Bombay Times.

The actress said that people have become 'callous' towards stars and they do not have any compassion towards star kids. Tanishaa added that people need to be more discerning while looking at the proofs and should ask themselves 'what if this was happening to my child?'

In a claim, the NCB on Wednesday alleged that Aryan along with others, was prima facie involved in "illicit drug trafficking, procuring and distribution of contraband" banned under the NDPS Act.

The agency also accused Aryan of being in touch with some persons abroad who could be part of an international illegal drug syndicate and it is continuing further investigations to unearth his links to contact the foreign agency through proper channels.

The NCB's statement came during a hearing of the bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Mohak Jaswal, Nupur Satija, Aachit Kumar, Shreyas Nair and Avin Sahu before Special NDPS Judge V.V. Patil.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:40 AM IST