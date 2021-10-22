FPJ Legal: Plaint against Javed Akhtar for comparing RSS with Taliban

MUMBAI: A city-based advocate has filed a criminal complaint under defamation against ace lyricist Javed Akhtar for comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Taliban. The advocate, an RSS sympathiser has claimed that Akhtar has in a planned way, deliberately dragged RSS in the controversy pertaining to the Taliban.

Notably, this is the second such complaint filed against Akhtar for his comments drawing parallels between the RSS and the Taliban.

Santosh Dubey, the advocate has filed a plaint against Akhtar before a Magistrate court in Mulund under charges of sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The accused is very much aware that there is no similarity in thoughts, ideology, philosophy, mindsets and way of functioning of RSS and Taliban in any manner, but with the ill-intention to malign, damage, injure and harm the prestige, good-will, image of RSS, the accused has deliberately and intentionally made false defamatory imputation and imaginary statements," the plaint claims.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:07 PM IST