FPJ Legal: Mumbai court grants bail to businessman Raj Kundra, associate Ryan Thorpe in pornography case

A Mumbai court granted bail to businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

Along with Kundra, accused and his company’s IT head Ryan Thorpe WAS also granted bail by a court in Mumbai in the pornography case



Kundra and associate Thorpe were arrested on July 19 in the porn case registered against them and that victims cited by the crime branch in its chargesheet are above 18 years and have voluntarily acted in the videos .

Earlier, Kundra in a fresh bail application before a magistrate court has said that he is being made a scapegoat by investigating agencies in a motivated probe in the pornography case.

The 45-year-old said he is falsely implicated and was not named in the FIR earlier and has been dragged in by the crime branch. “It is only now, for reasons best known to the investigating agencies, the applicant is being made a scapegoat,” his plea read.

The case arose out of an FIR registered at Malvani police station in February this year after a raid at a rented bungalow in Madh. Nine persons were arrested then, eight of whom had secured bail.

Kundra's wife Shilpa Shetty who has been listed as a witness in Mumbai Police's charge sheet told the cops she was not aware of her husband's activities as she was busy with her own work.

"I was too busy with work, I did not know what Raj Kundra was up to," the actor had said.

