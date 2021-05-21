FPJ Legal: Model Poonam Pandey’s pre-arrest bail in obscenity case rejected



The court noted that Pandey had not responded to the notice of the police and had not explained the reason for not doing so. Therefore, it is clear, it said, that she has not cooperated with the investigating officer.

“In the said notice the investigating officer has called for information whether any form of consent has been taken from the applicant about making of videos and if yes, she should provide the name of casting director, producer and other involved persons,” the court said.

It added that she was also called upon to submit if consent had been taken while uploading the videos and if yes, the name of the uploader and other relevant documents. “It is not the case of the applicant that she had submitted the information,” the court said.

Differentiating the case from that of Sherlyn Chopra, the court said that Chopra had responded to the notices by sending emails to the investigating officer, a fact considered by the HC while granting her the interim relief.