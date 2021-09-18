FPJ Legal: 'Made a scapegoat’, says Raj Kundra, seeks bail in pornography case

Mumbai: Businessman Raj Kundra in a fresh bail application before a magistrate court has said that he is being made a scapegoat by investigating agencies in a motivated probe in the pornography case registered against him and that victims cited by the crime branch in its chargesheet are above 18 years and have voluntarily acted in the videos.

The 45-year-old said he is falsely implicated and was not named in the FIR earlier and has been dragged in by the crime branch. “It is only now, for reasons best known to the investigating agencies, the applicant is being made a scapegoat,” his plea read.

The case arose out of an FIR registered at Malvani police station in February this year after a raid at a rented bungalow in Madh. Nine persons were arrested then, eight of whom had secured bail. In further probe, Kundra and his company’s IT head Ryan Thorpe were arrested on July 19.

The application further said all “so-called” witnesses or victims whose statements are mentioned in the chargesheet are major in age and have voluntarily acted in the “so-called video shootings”. Armsprime Media Pvt. Ltd., Kundra's company, which is alleged to have developed the Hotshots app that broadcasted the obscene content, he said, provides a digital platform to artists, celebrities and creators to engage with their fans, show their talent and that fans out of their free will purchase a subscription to their artists. Further that artists enter into contract with the firm out of their free will and content is uploaded by them and not the company. The company had nothing to do with pornographic content, he said. “Applicant was not involved even in the remotest way in creating the alleged objectionationable content,” it said.

Regarding his association with Armsprime Media Pvt. Ltd., he said that he invested in it on the insistence of longtime acquaintance Saurabh Khushwaha and did so as a “sleeping partner”. He got associated in February 2019 and exited in December 2019, before which Khushwaha, he claimed, who was the founder and CEO, was in full control of operations. He said he believed the concept of Khushwaha to be unique and invested as a genuine business decision.

Kundra said he is a very respectable and educated citizen and that further custodial incarceration will only lead to pre-trial conviction.

