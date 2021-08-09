FPJ Legal | Kangana Ranaut trying to delay proceedings, has scant regard for laws: Javed Akhtar tells Bombay HC

MUMBAI: Lyricist Javed Akhtar on Monday told the Bombay High Court bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere that actress Kangana Ranaut has scant regard for the laws of the land and that she just wants to delay the proceedings initiated against her on a complaint he filed. The bench will hear the matter on August 18.

Ranaut is facing criminal proceedings for allegedly defaming Akhtar by calling him a member of the "suicide gang" whom she alleged are responsible for the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

After her interview went viral on social media, the lyricist had filed a plea before the Magistrate court in Andheri which, upon considering the material on record, issued summons to Ranaut and also initiated the other relevant criminal proceedings.

It is these proceedings that Ranaut through her counsel Rizwan Siddiqui challenged before Justice Mohite-Dere claiming that due procedure wasn't followed while initiating the proceedings. She claimed that the Magistrate didn't examine the witnesses in the case and also the complainant Akhtar, as mandated by Section 200 of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC).